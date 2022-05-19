AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $262.00 to $238.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.94.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $194.61 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

