Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 520 ($6.41) price target on the stock.
AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 620 ($7.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 530 ($6.53).
Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 414 ($5.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 538.42 ($6.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 419.50.
In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($7,990.24). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($618,052.76).
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
