Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 520 ($6.41) price target on the stock.

AV has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 620 ($7.64) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 530 ($6.53).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 414 ($5.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva has a 1 year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 538.42 ($6.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 428.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 419.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.23) per share. This represents a yield of 23.93%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Aviva’s payout ratio is 58.35%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($7,990.24). Also, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($618,052.76).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

