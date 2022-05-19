Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

AXON stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.58. 459,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.30. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,882.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

