Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

AYA opened at C$7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$757.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1,805.00. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$5.69 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.09.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

