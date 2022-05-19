Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger Purchases 30,530 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger bought 30,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYRO opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a current ratio of 25.57. The company has a market cap of $35.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.49. Ayro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ayro during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ayro by 819.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ayro during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

