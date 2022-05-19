Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AYTU. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

AYTU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,755. The company has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.13. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.34.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.38). Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 120.24% and a negative return on equity of 36.91%. Analysts expect that Aytu BioPharma will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 335,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

