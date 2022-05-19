Azenta, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Azenta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.
