B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.88.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $272.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $268.36 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

