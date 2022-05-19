B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

NYSE VSCO opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

