B. Riley Comments on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $530.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.15 and a current ratio of 14.15.
About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.