B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley currently has a “NA” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.31.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

