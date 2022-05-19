B. Riley Weighs in on Cadiz Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cadiz in a report released on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a negative net margin of 5,505.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cadiz by 16.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cadiz by 278.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cadiz by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 100,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,798,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,006,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,102. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

