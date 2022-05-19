Baader Bank Reiterates “€3.10” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) has been given a €3.10 ($3.23) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.17) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

ETR:CEC1 opened at €4.76 ($4.96) on Thursday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €4.22 ($4.40) and a 12-month high of €8.00 ($8.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and a PE ratio of 8.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.85.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

