Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Babylon in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Babylon’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

NYSE:BBLN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Babylon has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Babylon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $34,980,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

