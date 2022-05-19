Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Lowered to €6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.90 ($7.19) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.30 ($6.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.29) to €7.30 ($7.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.15) to €6.40 ($6.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

BBVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 447,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 152,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

