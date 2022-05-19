Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Lowered to €6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.90 ($7.19) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.46) to €6.30 ($6.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.29) to €7.30 ($7.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.15) to €6.40 ($6.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.
BBVA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 447,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.