Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) PT Raised to €3.60

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.60 ($3.75) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNCZF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC raised Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Shares of BNCZF stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Thursday. Banco BPM has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

