Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Given New €0.18 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €0.18 ($0.19) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:BPCGF remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

