Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCH shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BCH stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $7,571,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $3,268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

