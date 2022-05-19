Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to €3.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.44) price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.77.
Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 860,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 171,121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Banco Santander by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 635,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 570,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander (Get Rating)
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
