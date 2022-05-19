Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Cut to €3.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.44) price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.53) to €4.40 ($4.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.77.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 860,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,913. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Santander by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,817,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after buying an additional 171,121 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Banco Santander by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 635,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 570,568 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,369,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 712,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

