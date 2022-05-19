Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the April 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

SAN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 70,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,913. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.17) to €4.20 ($4.38) in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.21) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

