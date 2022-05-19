Bank of America Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $80.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 128.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

CVNA opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carvana has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.56.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,706,250 shares of company stock worth $296,353,125 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,812 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

