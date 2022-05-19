Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) PT Raised to €6.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.80 ($6.04) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.25) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue downgraded Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

OTCMKTS BKRIY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

