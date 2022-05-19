Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bank of New York Mellon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after purchasing an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

