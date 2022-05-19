Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of BK opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 51,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

