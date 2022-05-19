Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $222.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.88. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In other Bank7 news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,965 shares of company stock valued at $169,312. Insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Bank7 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bank7 by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank7 (BSVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.