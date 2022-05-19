Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) PT Raised to €6.10

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.73) to €6.10 ($6.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY remained flat at $$6.08 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

