Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BZUN opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $564.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Baozun by 56.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baozun by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.55.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

