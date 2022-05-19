Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of BHB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 41,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 423,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 417,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 391,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 40,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

