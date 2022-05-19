Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “
Shares of BHB traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 41,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $372.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $32.94.
Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
