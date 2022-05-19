Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 180 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.89 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON:BARC opened at GBX 152.38 ($1.88) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.20. The firm has a market cap of £25.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.71).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.