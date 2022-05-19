Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 230 ($2.84) target price on Barclays in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.89 ($2.99).

BARC opened at GBX 152.20 ($1.88) on Thursday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.71). The company has a market capitalization of £25.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 178.20.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

