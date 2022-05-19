Barclays Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 3,300

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EXPGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 4,000 ($49.31) to GBX 3,800 ($46.84) in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,613.00.

Shares of Experian stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.74. 102,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,197. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. Experian has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

