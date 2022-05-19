Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.65) price objective on the retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 224.88 ($2.77).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.63) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 192.89. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 129.75 ($1.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 263 ($3.24). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.10.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

