Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,610 ($19.85) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.72% from the company’s previous close.

Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 886 ($10.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.88. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 746 ($9.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.72). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,072.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84.

In related news, insider Teresa Colaianni acquired 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.83) per share, with a total value of £98,937.96 ($121,964.94). Also, insider Ian Carter bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,146 ($14.13) per share, with a total value of £99,702 ($122,906.80).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

