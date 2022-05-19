Barclays Trims Experian (LON:EXPN) Target Price to GBX 3,300

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,300 ($40.68) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EXPN. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,113.71 ($38.38).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,454 ($30.25) on Thursday. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 2,436 ($30.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,689 ($45.48). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,828.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79. The company has a market cap of £22.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.27.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.