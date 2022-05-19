Barclays Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $10.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LEV. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NYSE:LEV opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 33.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at about $565,330,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lion Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 162,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the period.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

