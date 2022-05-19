Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PTRA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.25 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Get Proterra alerts:

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Proterra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.