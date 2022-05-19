Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 17,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

