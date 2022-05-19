Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 65,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,092. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

