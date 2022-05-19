Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $65.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.11.

BBWI stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

