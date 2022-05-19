Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

