Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

BBWI stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at about $17,592,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,481,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,581,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

