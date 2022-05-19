Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BBWI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

