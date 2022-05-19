Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $967,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $20,292,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,073,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $1,681,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $13,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

