Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.11.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

