Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The stock had a trading volume of 78,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

