Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

NYSE:BBWI traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 652,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,561. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.23.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.21.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 66.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $619,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 37.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 30.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

