Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.21.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.08. 652,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,561. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

