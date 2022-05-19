Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-4.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 642,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,561. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bath & Body Works (Get Rating)
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
