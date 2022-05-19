Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 642,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,561. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. Research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

