Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Beacon’s shares have outperformed the industry year to date. The trend is likely to continue, considering solid first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving on a year-over-year basis. The solid results were mainly backed by strong net sales, gross margin expansion and operational improvement. Gross and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points (bps) and 270 bps year over year, respectively. Backed by these positives, the company increased its expectation for 2022 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $800-850 million. However, supply chain challenges, inflationary pressures and lengthening project cycle times are a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.70 per share, with a total value of $6,000,255.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $274,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

